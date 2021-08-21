CM Punk Reveals How Long He’s Talked To AEW

CM Punk has unveiled how long he has been speaking to AEW.

Punk made his AEW debut in front of a jam-packed United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Punk opened up the second episode of Rampage. Following an emotional entrance, Punk addressed the fans. He said he didn’t blame those who were disappointed by his absence.

Punk also said he felt he hasn’t truly been a part of the wrestling industry since he left ROH in 2005. With his AEW signing, Punk said he now feels he’s truly back. He then turned his attention to Darby Allin. The two will collide on Sept. 5 at All Out.

Punk took answers from the media following Rampage. He revealed how long he had been speaking to AEW.

“I’ll go ahead and spoil that I’ve been talking to Tony for probably a year and a half about this. Some girls are easy to get into bed. I am not. I need to do wined and dined. That’s not, ‘oh I need more money and less dates’ and ‘oh I need this and I need that.’ It was literally just talking to Tony and getting to know him, and the more people that he employed that I knew, I’d ask them questions and they’d tell me things.

“I’ve been in the game for a few minutes, you know, so I’ve seen that. I think I traced it back to, especially since the downfall of ECW, every six months to a year, somebody pops up, ‘I have money, we’re gonna have TV and we’re going to use all the ECW guys.’ This is not a slight on Tony at all. It’s more of, it’s more of a slight at me being a paranoid, neurotic, anxiety-ridden, very careful person, and I wasn’t in a hurry. The pandemic kind of help that out, you know, and I knew I couldn’t debut if there’s no people in the building. So, I always say, timing is everything, and there were a lot of happy accidents along the way that made this possible.”

CM Punk had been away from the wrestling business since 2014. He left WWE following the Royal Rumble PPV. Punk expressed his dismay with the lack of time off and how the WWE medical team handled his staph infection. He also took issue with some creative decisions.