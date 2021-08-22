Damian Priest Wins WWE United States Title At SummerSlam

Sheamus put the WWE United States Championship on the line when he faced off with Damian Priest at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

Priest with an outside dive and he landed bad on his hip. He clearly was in pain, which is not great considering he had a back injury earlier this year. Priest with the heel kick then hit his finisher for the win.

WWE set up this match on the August 9th edition of Raw when Sheamus accepted a challenge from Priest. Last month, Priest was set up as the next challenger for the title when he defeated Sheamus in a non-title match.

On the August 9th Raw, Sheamus and Priest both picked up wins as Sheamus defeated Ricochet in a non-title match, while Priest defeated John Morrison. Heading into the match, Sheamus vowed to put Priest in his place.

Sheamus has been United States Champion since winning the title from Riddle at WrestleMania 37 this April.

Time will tell whether WWE continues this feud or goes into a different direction heading into the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event in September.

