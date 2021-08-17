Date For Next WWE Saudi Arabia Event Revealed

The next WWE event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called Crown Jewel 2021 will be held on Thursday, October 21 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to reports from PWinsider, the decision for the schedule was made last week. There was talk of the event being held in the first Thursday of November as well but the officials ultimately settled for October 21.

The last WWE event in Saudi Arabia was the Super ShowDown PPV in February 2020. It took place from the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh with the Fiend defending his Universal title against Goldberg in the main event.

The company and the Saudi General Sports Authority had announced a 10-year partnership in 2018. Though they had to halt the deal after the Super ShowDown last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The officials have already started planning the card for the event. Reports suggest that WWE is planning to hold the King Of The Ring and Queen Of The Ring tournaments later this year.

The tournaments are expected to begin on Raw and SmackDown in early October. The finals are being planned for the upcoming event in Saudi Arabia.

There is no word on what other matches are being discussed for the event but we will keep you posted on the plans as more details about the show come to light.