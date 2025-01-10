Saudi Entertainment Head Turki Alalshikh Shares The Love For Vince McMahon

Turki Alalshikh, the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, has shared his love for Vince McMahon. On X, Alalshikh shared a photo of the former WWE Chairman/CEO with a series of heart emojis.

Alalshikh’s post spawned a variety of comments both supporting and opposing McMahon. Some even called for Alalshikh to bring McMahon in for a reported new boxing league in the country. The league will be overseen by TKO, the parent company of WWE and UFC.

Alalshikh’s support for McMahon demonstrates that there are still some on the 79-year-old’s side, despite the controversies that have been spotlighted in recent years. McMahon began working closely with the General Entertainment Authority in 2018 when WWE began hosting high-profile Premium Live Events in Saudi Arabia. The lucrative decade-long deal has seen WWE host 12 events in the Middle Eastern nation so far.

McMahon has plans to launch his own entertainment production company once his legal issues have been settled, though it’s not believed that a new wrestling promotion is in the billionaire’s future. With Alalshikh’s backing though, fans can’t count out McMahon working with the Saudi Arabian General Entertainment Authority once again, despite the controversies that continue to follow the former WWE leader.

