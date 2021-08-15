Deonna Purrazzo Wins AAA Reina de Reinas Title

Deonna Purrazzo has added more gold to her collection.

On the Triplemania XXIX card, Purrazzo competed in a title vs. title match. She put her Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title up for grabs against Faby Apache, who held the AAA Reina de Reinas Title.

Purrazzo ended up taking the win and the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. Throughout the match, it was quite clear that the referee was in Purrazzo’s pocket. He shoved Apache before the match began and pulled Purrazzo’s hand to the ropes when she was on the receiving end of a submission. He even counted slower when Apache went for pins and faster when Purrazzo attempted pinfalls.

The final straw for Apache was when she went for a move off the top rope but the referee helped Purrazzo back up. Apache nailed the referee with a hurricanrana off the top rope followed by another hurricanrana. Deonna Purrazzo capitalized with a spike package piledriver on Apache followed by the Fujiwara Armbar for the submission victory.

After the match, Purrazzo was handed both titles and she didn’t hesitate to snatch them and pose. Time will tell who in AAA will step up to challenge the newly-minted Reina de Reinas Champion but for now, “The Virtuosa” will enjoy the fruits of her labor.