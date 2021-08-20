Deonna Purrazzo Would Love to Team With Dr Britt Baker

With the Forbidden Door now open, the wrestling landscape is full of potential dream matches. We have already seen a few, shared between companies like AEW, NJOW and IMPACT. One other benefit of the forbidden door is the possible pairings we could see forming. This idea was recently discussed by IMPACT Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo.

Talking on Busted Open Radio Deonna Purrazzo spoke about the female wrestler she would love to form a team with. She was referring to none other than AEW’s own, Dr Britt Baker D.M.D.

“That’s a dream for Britt and I more so than it probably was for anyone else to begin with. We’ve kind of pushed this narrative that we want to wrestle each other. Whether it happens or not, I’m just happy to see the people I love succeed and the people who deserve to succeed, succeeding. I love everything she’s doing. I love the confidence she has. She’s the baddest bitch on the block, for real. Whether I get to wrestle her or not, that’s a dream come true, but it’s also hard. I’m the Knockouts Champion and now the Reina de Reinas Champion and she’s the AEW Women’s Champion. So, what’s the outcome? I’d rather us be a tag team and no one has to lose their belts. Then, IMPACT will let us be the Knockouts Tag Team Champions, maybe.” Deonna Purrazzo mused.

Deonna Purrazzo Is a Woman on the Rise These Days

While Britt Baker has certainly risen to the challenge offered by AEW, Deonna Purrazzo has equalled her over in IMPACT. Not only is she the Knockouts Champion but recently captured the Reina de Reinas belt at AAA Triplemania.

She is a woman who is fast improving in the ring, and at only 27 years old, she has plenty of time left to mature and become the talent everybody can see she will be.

Much has been said about female use of the Forbidden Door, or rather, the lack of it. The idea of having a tag-team of Deonna Purrazzo and Britt Baker chasing down the IMPACT title belts is mouth-watering. With wrestling being wrestling, that would also mean, at some point down the road, there would be a heel/face turn for one of them, that would set them on course for a 1v1 showdown.