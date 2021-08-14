Dixie Carter Speaks On Christian Cage Winning Impact World Title

Christian Cage is the new Impact Wrestling World Champion and Dixie Carter has responded.

Cage challenged Kenny Omega for the gold this past Friday night (Aug. 13). The title match opened up the debut episode of AEW Rampage inside the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Cage turned the tables on Omega, who attempted to hit him with One-Winged Angel on a chair. Cage ended up nailing Omega with the Killswitch on a chair for the three-count.

After the match, former TNA Wrestling President Dixie Carter took to her Twitter account to praise Christian Cage.

This makes me very happy. I will never forget how special it was when @Christian4Peeps 1st became @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champ. I always hated losing him to @wwe. Welcome home Christian & massive props to @AEW for allowing these type of matches to happen. #makingwrestlingfunagain https://t.co/kAmnBKo6kg — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) August 14, 2021

Christian Cage never captured the TNA Wrestling Title during his first run with the promotion. He was a two-time NWA World Champion and was the last NWA World titleholder of the NWA-TNA era. He ended up leaving TNA in 2008 to return to WWE.

Cage is set to return to the Impact Zone on Aug. 19. He’s already got his first title challenger set and time will tell when that match will come to fruition. The number one contender is Brian Myers, who recently won a battle royale match to earn the title opportunity.

Cage is due for another match with Omega on Sept. 5. The match will take place at the All Out PPV and it’ll be contested for Omega’s AEW World Championship.