Gable Steveson On Being a “Paul Heyman Guy” and Brock Lesnar’s Influence

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson says that if he ever goes to WWE, he wants to be a “Paul Heyman Guy.” The University of Minnesota alumni has a history of training with another of Heyman’s proteges, Brock Lesnar. Steveson recently spoke to Sports Illustrated about the influence both Heyman and Lesnar have had on his WWE ambitions.

“If I ever go to WWE, I’d be a ‘Paul Heyman Guy,’ ” said Steveson. “Heyman is a legend. We’d be two people doing great things, and that would be a tough team to beat.”

“And I’ve known Brock since I was in high school. He’s been there for me for a long time, making sure I do things the right way and put my best foot forward.”

“WWE has been so great to me,” Steveson continued. “Triple H, Brock, Heyman, Ric Flair and so many others have been so supportive. So have people from UFC, like Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones and Henry Cejudo, who have also sent me congratulations.”

While Steveson could potentially start his WWE career soon, he has several other organizations attempting to recruit him.

“So many great organizations and teams have reached out. A scout from the Bills, there is a connection with the Ravens. The Olympic gold medal is helping me see the world, so my next step is going to be a big decision. I’m going to decompress now and think about it.”