GCW Adds Minoru Suzuki To Four Shows

Japanese wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki is making the most of his return to the United States.

Suzuki has already been announced for the Sept. 25 and 26 tapings for NJPW Strong. Those cards will be taking place in Texas. His journey back to the U.S. isn’t solely with NJPW, however.

GCW has announced that Suzuki will be a part of their upcoming September shows in Los Angeles and New York City. Suzuki’s stay is also being extended into October as he’ll be featured on the Atlantic City show and another LA event.

*BREAKING*



The LEGEND is BACK…



MINORU SUZUKI returns to GCW for 4 big shows!



9/17 – Los Angeleshttps://t.co/HDL7c5erzu



9/24 – New York City

(On sale 8/20)https://t.co/Bls3tHSmjy



10/10 – Atlantic City

Details Soon



10/23 – Los Angeles

Details Soon



More info TBA… pic.twitter.com/XXahx8eOix — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 19, 2021

Suzuki has been freed up for shows in the United States since he will not be participating in this year’s G1 Climax tournament. Many have been speculating about Suzuki potentially making his way to AEW. Of course, nothing has been confirmed as far as that is concerned.

GCW has been on a roll as of late. The company got a ton of attention after Matt Cordona defeated Nick Gage to capture the GCW World Championship. Fans littered the ring with garbage in a scene not common in wrestling these days like it once was. On top of that, Gage made an appearance on AEW Dynamite, losing to Chris Jericho in a No Rules match.