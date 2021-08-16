Gisele Shaw Wins PROGRESS Women’s Championship

PROGRESS Wrestling star Gisele Shaw won the company’s Women’s Championship over the weekend.

Former Champion Kanji had to relinquish her title due to injury. The former Champion confirmed that she had re-injured her arm following a devastating near career-ending injury a few years ago.

The planned triple threat match for the night between Alexxis Falcon, Mercedez Blaze and Gisele Shaw then became a contest with the Women’s Championship on the line.

Gisele Shaw Wins The PROGRESS Title

Shaw would win the match to solidify her career on the British wrestling stage, with the Lance Storm trained star also holding the Rev Pro Women’s Championship.

The ‘Quintessential Diva’ appeared on WWE‘s The Bump a few months ago and called out the likes of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch.

Gisele’s next challenger has yet to be revealed by the company, although the company are likely to announce if she will appear at the next Chapter show in the coming week.

Shaw has been one of the bigger stars coming out of the new era of PROGRESS Wrestling, with the Canadian/Filipino performer having main evented a large number of shows since the company began running from the Theatre Peckham.

The Quintessential Era has begun.



Congratulations to @GiseleShaw08 for capturing the PROGRESS Women's Championship at Chapter 117. pic.twitter.com/XYXVJVkbGk — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 15, 2021

Here are the full results from the show which is available to watch on Peacock, WWE Network or demandPROGRESS: