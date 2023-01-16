Spoiler: Former Knockouts Champion Returns To The Ring At Latest Impact Tapings

Hot off the heels of Hard To Kill, Impact Wrestling held their Fallout event the following day that included the return of an iconic former champion.

On January 14, Impact filmed their next round of television tapings, featuring a Knockouts Tag Team Championship match on the card. Reigning champions Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka represented The Death Dollz in defending their titles against a newly formed team.

“The Quintessential Diva” Gisele Shaw was one of their opponents to step up the plate. Since officially joining the company early last year, Shaw has gone through a rotation of tag team partners, including Lady Frost, The Influence, and VXT. While Shaw’s previous track record in the tag team division hasn’t been the best, it seems as though Shaw received a chance to redeem herself by teaming with a 5-time Knockouts Champion.

After reveling in the massive Knockouts Championship win of her friend, Mickie James, the night before, Tara returned to the Impact Zone for the first time since 2013 to compete. Unfortunately for this team, though, their run didn’t last long.

Tara Ain’t The Lady To Mess With

(via Impact)

Tensions began to brew between Tara and Shaw, leading to an in-ring confrontation between the two. After Shaw refused to tag her partner in, Tara soon delivered Widows Peak to Gisele Shaw. As a result, The Death Dollz retained their Knockouts Tag Team Championships.

This tag team bout marked Tara’s — real name Lisa Marie Varon, Victoria in WWE — first match since January 2021 at the Royal Rumble, and her second since September 2019 when she retired from professional wrestling.

The tapings took place at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia.