Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kota Ibushi is set for Wrestle Grand Slam

IWGP United States heavyweight champion Hiroshi Tanahashi will defend his title against Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Grand Slam on September 4th in Tokorozawa, Saitama, Japan.

New Japan Pro Wrestling made the match official today in a press release.

“…the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship will be on the line on September 4, as Hiroshi Tanahashi defends against the returning Kota Ibushi. This match was made official after an exchange of video messages from both men earlier today,” said NJPW.

Tanahashi defeated Lance Archer to win the championship at NJPW Resurgence on August 14th at The Torch at LA Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The win helped Tanahashi become the second Grand Slam winner in NJPW.

Four days after his victory, Tanahashi released a video challenging Ibushi to face him at Wrestle Grand Slam. In the video, Tanahashi said, “…I know you want the IWGP World title. But there’s nothing wrong with a detour once in a while. There’d be risk for us both. A lot on the line, but Ibushi, have your comeback match against me.”

Kota Ibushi Return to NJPW

Ibushi will make his return after recovering from aspiration pneumonia. In his response video to Tanahashi, Ibushi admitted that he’s not fully healthy. However, he accepted the challenge and said, “… the direct path for me is the best. That means I must face you, Tanahashi.”

Before his illness, Ibushi earned an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP heavyweight championship in July. NJPW didn’t share in their press release if Ibushi gets another chance, now that he is returning. However, Ibushi has a new opportunity to win his first IWGP U.S heavyweight championship. If Ibushi wins, he would be the third grand slam winner in NJPW.