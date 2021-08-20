Impact Results (8/19): Christian Cage Returns To The Impact Zone

Impact Wrestling on 8/19 was the go-home show for Emergence, which takes place tonight. The show also featured Christian Cage retiring the TNA World Heavyweight Championship and Joe Doering facing Doc Gallows in the main event.

Impact 8/19 Quick Results:

Sami Callihan & Chris Sabin defeated Moose & Ace Austin Matt Cardona w/ Chelsea Green defeated Shera w/ Rohit Raju Melina defeated Brandi Lauren No Disqualification

Jake Something defeated Kaleb with a K Joe Doering defeated Doc Gallows

Sami Callihan Is Ready For Emergence

Former Impact World Champion Sami Callihan was all over the early parts of the show. He came to the aide of his long-time rival Eddie Edwards as the show kicked off with Edwards and his newer rival, W. Morrissey brawled around ringside. Then Callihan teamed with Chris Sabin in the night’s opening contest against Moose and Ace Austin. This match is a preview of the fatal 4-way at Emergence between these 4 wrestlers. The winner of the match will face the winner of Christian Cage vs Brian Myers.

Sabin ended up getting the win for his team after blind-tagging himself in while Callihan was taunting Austin. After the match, Callihan then gave Sabin a piledriver since they will be opponents at Emergence.

Later, Edwards would tell Sami Callihan in the back that he doesn’t want his help.

Matt Cardona Defeats Shera With Help From Chelsea Green

Last week on Impact, Rohit Raju’s distraction caused Matt Cardona to be pinned by John Skyler. This week, Cardona got back in the win column by defeating Shera. Raju tried to get involved on the outside but Chelsea Green thwarted these attempts, allowing Cardona to hit Radio Silence for the win.

Later in the show, it was revealed that Cardona will face Raju tonight at Emergence.

Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood are “The Influence”

It was great having my incredible guests on #LockerRoomTalk tonight. And can we all agree that the #AllAboutMe set is amazing?! Wow! #TheInfluence https://t.co/bVLv21Dsaz — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) August 20, 2021

After aligning last week against Taylor Wilde, Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood both had each other as guests on their respective talk shows this week. Madison Rayne’s return means that her Locker Room Talk segment was also brought back. Dashwood was her guest which worked out conveniently because on Dashwood’s “All About Me” talking segment, her guests actually ask her questions as opposed to the other way around. This allowed them to each be the other one’s guest on their own talking segment. The two announced that they are now aligned and using the name “The Influence” for their team.

Christian Cage Returns To The Impact Zone

Christian Cage retired the TNA World Heavyweight Championship out of respect ?



(via @IMPACTWRESTLING)pic.twitter.com/xkaWScPsZf — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) August 20, 2021

Christian Cage returned to the Impact Zone this week as the new Impact World Champion. He talked about his history in the promotion and then mentioned that he’d been talking to Scott D’Amore about retiring the TNA World Championship belt. The belt was officially retired and the Impact World Championship declared the top prize in the company.

Cage’s Emergence opponent, Brian Myers, came out to confront the champion. The two came face to face for a moment before Myers pushed his protege, Sam Beale, into Cage. Cage took out Beale but Myers escaped to the outside.

Melina Makes Her Impact Wrestling In-Ring Debut

Melina picked up a win in her Impact in-ring debut. She defeated the former Ava Storie, Brandi Lauren in singles action this week. Lauren wrestled with Impact for a good chunk of 2017 as well. Melina was able to make Lauren submit to the California Dream hold for the win. After the match, however, Melina’s opponent on the NWA Empowerrr PPV, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, attacked her from behind.

Drama King Matt came out to help his Homecoming Queen partner. This brought out Trey Miguel to help make the save for Melina, whom he’d run into backstage earlier in the night. Later, a match for Emergence pitting Purrazzo and Drama King against Melina and Miguel was scheduled.

Juice Robinson Was Attacked Backstage

We were shown video of Juice Robinson laying on the ground after having been attacked. It’s not clear who took him out.

Jake Something Defeats Kaleb En Route To X-Division Title Shot

Jake Something wanted a match tonight to get ready for his X-Division Championship match at Emergence. Kaleb with a K happened to be issuing several complaints to Scott D’Amore just as Something was requesting a match, leading him to be chosen as Jake’s opponent. Something would pick up the win after driving Kaleb through a table. After the match, Something and Josh Alexander would have a stare-down as they get ready for their title match at Emergence.

Joe Doering Defeats Doc Gallows In The Main Event

The main event this week pitted Violent By Design’s Joe Doering against the Elite’s Doc Gallows. These two big hosses ended up on the stage area and Gallows hit a sky-high powerbomb on Doering that sent them both crashing through the stage. It looked like the match was over but both big men got up and ended up back in the ring. That’s where Doering hit Gallows with a big lariat and was just able to drap his arm over him to get the pin. If that happens at Emergence, we’ll have new Impact tag team champions.

Lineup For Impact Emergence