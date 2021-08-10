HomeNewsAEW News

Joey Janela Turns On Sonny Kiss, Blames “Mainstream Wrestling Fans”

By Chris Stephens

Last night on AEW Dark: Elevation, Joey Janela turned on Sonny Kiss. It had seemed as though the team had patched up their differences but this was all a rouse by Janela. Before their scheduled match on Dark: Elevation, Janela delivered a superkick to Sonny and later gave him a piledriver on the outside. He then took to Twitter to explain his actions.

“I did what I did not because Sonny, it’s because most mainstream wrestling “fans” are absolute losers, mutant scum!” Janela Tweeted. “Always arguing about ratings, what’s wrestling & what’s not, who’s dating who, body shaming, & what’s going on backstage.. now you have a reason to really hate me!”

“This comes from the heart, if you stood by me through the years Thank you! If not & you’ve partook in any of these activities you belong in a hole!”

Janela had previously blamed the bad influence of Alex Marvez for causing problems within the team.

Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss

In 2021, Janela and Sonny Kiss racked up a 3-4 record in 2-on-2 tag-team matches. Their victories were over enhancement talent but they dropped matches to teams such as The Acclaimed, Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky, Santana & Ortiz, and Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.

Sonny Kiss is 3-6 in AEW singles matches in 2021. Joey Janela is 5-3 in AEW singles matches in 2021

