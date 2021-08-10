Joey Janela Turns On Sonny Kiss, Blames “Mainstream Wrestling Fans”

Last night on AEW Dark: Elevation, Joey Janela turned on Sonny Kiss. It had seemed as though the team had patched up their differences but this was all a rouse by Janela. Before their scheduled match on Dark: Elevation, Janela delivered a superkick to Sonny and later gave him a piledriver on the outside. He then took to Twitter to explain his actions.

“I did what I did not because Sonny, it’s because most mainstream wrestling “fans” are absolute losers, mutant scum!” Janela Tweeted. “Always arguing about ratings, what’s wrestling & what’s not, who’s dating who, body shaming, & what’s going on backstage.. now you have a reason to really hate me!”

“This comes from the heart, if you stood by me through the years Thank you! If not & you’ve partook in any of these activities you belong in a hole!”

I did what I did not because Sonny, it’s because most mainstream wrestling “fans” are absolute losers, mutant scum!

Always arguing about ratings, what’s wrestling & what’s not, who’s dating who, body shaming, & what’s going on backstage.. now you have a reason to really hate me! https://t.co/Kd6aVBYSUi — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) August 10, 2021

This comes from the heart, if you stood by me through the years Thank you! If not & you’ve partook in any of these activities you belong in a hole! — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) August 10, 2021

Janela had previously blamed the bad influence of Alex Marvez for causing problems within the team.

Good to see the real bad boy Joey Janela finally back

pic.twitter.com/5XrO4LHW7Y — HK | MarkoutMania (@RealMarkOutHK) August 10, 2021

Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss

In 2021, Janela and Sonny Kiss racked up a 3-4 record in 2-on-2 tag-team matches. Their victories were over enhancement talent but they dropped matches to teams such as The Acclaimed, Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky, Santana & Ortiz, and Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.

Sonny Kiss is 3-6 in AEW singles matches in 2021. Joey Janela is 5-3 in AEW singles matches in 2021