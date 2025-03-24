HomeNewsWWE
55+ ‘Senior Scramble’ Set to Make Wrestling History at GCW Spring Break

by Michael Reichlin

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9 is adding a unique twist to its lineup with the debut of the Senior Scramble, a match exclusively for wrestlers aged 55 and older. Scheduled for Friday, April 18 in Las Vegas, the match will take place at The Pearl at the Palms, marking a historic moment in professional wrestling.

Presented by GCW, this special attraction will feature the oldest combined age ever recorded in a single wrestling match, adding an unprecedented layer of intrigue and nostalgia to the annual Spring Break event.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, with streaming access on TrillerTV.

