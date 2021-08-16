Lance Archer Says He Would “Happily” Put Nick Gage Through Glass

AEW star and the former IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer recently spoke to Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily. The former champion discussed several topics during the interview, including Deathmatch King, Nick Gage.

“I’ll gladly put him through some broken glass and kick his ass,” Lance Archer revealed. “I’m good with that.”

Archer would also discuss the ‘forbidden door’ angle that has seen performers from several companies cross the borders over the past year. NJPW, NWA, AEW, IMPACT and more have seen wrestlers from around the globe perform on their cards.

Lance Archer on The Forbidden Door

“I think it intrigues everybody,” Archer noted. “I think that’s the fun part. Again, we keep going back and forth on the Forbidden Door, and the fact that we have a working relationship with New Japan right now, we have a working relationship with Impact.”

“And whatever it is, the different people that are coming in and out of AEW on a consistent basis” Lance Archer added. “I think that would be interesting for anybody. The fact if there was some kind of supershow that involved several different companies with talents from every one of them, fighting each other, fighting for their championships, whatever the case may be. I think that’s the perfect element for a place like MSG.”