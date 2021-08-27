Mark Henry Helps Young AEW Talent Each & Every Week, Says Jim Ross

Mark Henry, WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend signed with All Elite Wrestling in May this year as coach, broadcaster and talent scout, shocking the wrestling world. Aside from performing his broadcasting duties in the company, Henry’s behind-the-scenes duties as a coach include mentoring and guiding AEW‘s up-and-coming stars. He is also responsible for scouting talent for AEW, which is nothing new for Henry as over the years working with WWE he brought several talented athletes to the company.

Jim Ross, who is a senior advisor at AEW, took notice of Mark Henry’s impact on the AEW locker room and spoke about it on a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast. Ross said that Henry does a great job for AEW by talking to the young stars. One of the things he does is sit together with them during the shows and points out things and lets them ask him questions. “He’s a very valuable asset to AEW. A lot of folks may not realize it because he’s not on TV all the time, he will be in some role on Rampage. But in any event, Mark was a long term investment [during his early years with WWE]. He was a project, but you can’t replace Mark Henry. Over time he’s evolved into one of the most beloved characters in the business,” Ross said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Mark Henry has said that when the expiry of his WWE contract neared, he felt like he wanted to do more and be in an executive position. “I felt like I wanted to do more. I always wanted to do more. You know me, I’m a busybody. If I’m not doing what I know I can do, especially if I feel I can do it better than somebody else. If I can’t get that opportunity, I have to start looking for that somewhere else. And I did.”

Henry has also said he wants to wrestle again and that his retirement match is “definitely going to happen in AEW.” He also wants to bring Braun Strowman to AEW. “I talked to him, I mentored him but I tell him all the time, I can’t talk business,” Henry said regarding Strowman. “When your contract expires, you call and let me know and then we’ll have a talk.”