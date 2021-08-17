New Day Wrestles Dark Match After Raw

New Day members Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston teamed up for a tag team match against The Miz and John Morrison for the dark main event after tonight’s episode of Raw from AT&T Center in San Antonio.

The original advertised main event for the show was The New Day going up against MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley but the bout was changed.

Woods and Kingston received a big babyface reaction from the crowd. The duo also ended up winning the bout which was said to be filled with many comedy spots.

This was The Miz’s second match of the night. He made his in-ring return for the first time since WrestleMania 37 during the show and faced Damian Priest in a losing effort.

The New Day, on the other hand, did not wrestle on camera. They did stand behind the team of The Miz and Morrison for a backstage segment, where they advertised their new merchandise.

Woods and Kingston have not wrestled as a team on WWE TV since the July 5 episode of Raw last month. They defeated MVP and Bobby Lashley in that match.

This wasn’t the only dark match on the episode as Keith Lee once again worked a non televised match before the show. You can check out the news about Lee’s match here.