Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall Announced For AEW All Out

Paul Wight will be back in the ring on Sept. 5 at the All Out PPV.

Wight has gotten involved in a feud with QT Marshall and The Factory. It all started when Marshall, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solow attacked Tony Schiavone and his son. Paul Wight made the save and chokeslammed Solow.

Wight had an in-ring interview with Schiavone on the Aug. 18 edition of Dynamite. He was ready to make an announcement when QT Marshall interrupted.

Marshall showed off X-rays of Wight’s hip and dismissed the big man as a competitor in 2021. That’s when Wight dropped a bombshell, announcing that he will meet Marshall in a match at All Out.

“I had a little talk with Tony Khan last week. It felt so good to step over that top rope to be in this ring in front of this amazing AEW crowd. That’s why at the All Out pay-per-view in Chicago, I have a match. And guess who my opponent is my little guppy. At All Out it’s gonna be Paul Wight one-on-one against QT Marshall.”

All Out will be held inside the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will put his title on the line against Impact World Champion Christian Cage.

Are you looking forward to seeing Paul Wight return to the ring?