Randy Orton & Matt Riddle Win WWE Raw Tag Team Titles

AJ Styles and Omos put the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships on the line in a match against Randy Orton and Matt Riddle at the SummerSlam pay-per-view event

The match opened the show. The finish saw Styles get out of a roll up and Orton hit the RKO for the win. Thus, we have new champions.

Orton had been off TV for several weeks before making his return on the August 9th edition of WWE Raw. It was reported that the reason he had been off TV was due to him being placed on the disabled/inactive list, but there were no issues between Orton and the company.

Before his hiatus, the future WWE Hall of Famer was last seen in action on the June 21st episode of Raw where he lost to John Morrison in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. He was later advertised for the last chance qualifying match, but Riddle ended up replacing him in the match.

It was said that WWE did have creative plans for Orton and Riddle through SummerSlam, but “the unforeseen circumstances of Orton’s absence required an audible be called.” Once Orton returned, he was put into the feud with Styles and Omos.

What are your thoughts on Randy Orton and Matt Riddle winning the Raw Tag Team Titles? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.