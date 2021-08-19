Roman Reigns feels CM Punk Didn’t Draw like John Cena or The Rock

Universal Champion Roman Reigns feels CM Punk doesn’t move the needle.

BT Sports Ariel Helwani interviewed Reigns before his upcoming title defense against John Cena at Summerslam this Saturday at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the interview, Helwani brought up Punk’s name and asked Reigns about his thoughts of Cena being in the title picture despite being a part-timer. Reigns responded by saying, “I can see it from both perspectives. But, I think you said it before. You know, the high tide raises all the boats, right? Everybody benefits. So I do think there is that strange threshold.”

He then shared his thoughts on Punk and compared his drawing power to Cena. “… I think, man, those statements are coming from bitter people. Who possibly thought they were better than they really were. When it comes down to it, CM Punk was not as good or as over as a John Cena. Wasn’t as good or as over and move the needle, like The Rock,” said Reigns.

Roman Reigns Thoughts on Part-Timers

Reigns’ thoughts on part-time WWE talent seem to have changed over the years. It wasn’t too long ago when he spoke out against part-time WWE talent being featured prominently. New York Post’s Joesph Staszewski interviewed Reigns on April 4, 2018, to promote his match with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 34 on April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisana. In the interview, he voiced his frustration with part-time talent in WWE.

“…Some people need to hear this stuff because this has kind of been a thing. Brock’s not the only part-time guy. But there are a lot of full-time guys that are never gonna, as a collective, reach our potentials if we are dominated in this portion of the year by part-time guys,” said Reigns.

It’s unclear why his opinion has changed. He will look to defend his title against Cena in two days successfully.