Serena Deeb Shares An Update on Her Knee Injury

All Elite Wrestling’s Serena Deeb has given an update on her knee injury.

Deeb has posted a video on her Twitter that she is making significant progress on rehabbing her knee injury. On July 31st, Deeb shared that she’s been having issues with her knee and taking time to recover. While not given a timetable, Deeb said, “…I will be back to AEW, and I will be back to once again be champion, and I will remind each and everyone one of you that not only am I the best women’s wrestler in the world, I’m the best wrestler in the world.” Today Deeb has revealed that she can walk, and she no longer needs a knee brace.

“…I’m already able to walk. In fact, I don’t even need my knee brace anymore, which means that I’m one step closer to being cleared,” said Deeb.

Serena Deeb Injury Timeline

Deeb has been dealing with a knee injury since March. She posted on her Twitter account on March 5th that said, “I had a scope done, and it went really well. I’ll be back before you know it.”

She returned to AEW Dynamite on May 19th at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, to successfully defended the NWA Women’s Championship against Red Velvet. Deeb would compete several more times. However, Deeb reinjured her knee once again and has not wrestled since July.

Deeb is still not cleared to compete, as she said in her Twitter post today. Although she has already alluded to several feuds that she can have when she returns. While not saying names, she used the moniker of AEW talents in the women’s division. “…So when I return, it doesn’t matter who they throw at me. Whether it’s a bunny, a beast, an alien, or a doctor, they will all see that there is only one professor of professional wrestling. I am Serena Deeb, the woman of a thousand holds, said Deeb.”

For now, Deeb will still need to rehab her knee injury so that she doesn’t have the same issues once again.