Serena Deeb, Jordynne Grace & Savannah Evans Have Reportedly Filmed For Heels Season 2

Professional Wrestlers Make Cameos In ‘Heels”

On the first season of Heels, CM Punk and Luke Gallows were featured on the show. Starz, the television channel/production company behind Heels, is seemingly planning to add more professional wrestling talent to the wrestling-based drama.

PWInsider has reported that Heels will be adding former IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, IMPACT’s Savannah Evans, and AEW’s Serena Deeb to the cast. They are currently filming Season Two of the show in Georgia.

Season One of ‘Heels’

Heels, whose lead producer is Micheal Waldron, depicts a story of two brothers who are rivals that are fighting over their father’s wrestling promotion. One of the brothers plays the villain and the other plays the hero, thus showcasing the heel versus face dynamic that we see in the ring throughout the show. While the brothers are fighting, the promotion is also trying to gain national attention as a small promotion in a small town in Georgia.

Season One premiered in the fall of 2021 and featured eight episodes. The show in its entirety is available for streaming on-demand on Amazon Prime Video.