Triple H Comments On Potential In-Ring Return

Triple H recently took part in a live taping of the Herd with Colin Cowherd. During the discussion, he spoke about potentially making an in-ring return.

“If people want it, if it’s the right thing, it has got to be intriguing,” Triple H said (transcriptions via Fightful). “At this point, with as busy as everybody is in WWE from the business side, for me to get ready for WrestleMania, at my age, it’s not something to enter into casually.”

It’s been over 2 years at this point since Triple H wrestled. His last match was on June 29th, 2019. He teamed with Shinsuke Nakamura on a house show in Japan and defeated the team of Robert Roode and Samoa Joe.

“I’d have to train a lot, a couple times a day for three months or so to get ready for that,” he continued. “In-ring training and everything. I’ve already torn most of everything off my body so I want to make sure I’m not ready to do that again. The training would be the tough part with the schedule, but if it was something people wanted and it was intriguing to me, I would love to do it.”

Triple H continued to say that he’d love to do another big WrestleMania match. He’d also like to do a final tour and wrestle matches in cities that he has a long history with, however.

“If I was to do something like that before I called it a day, go to the Garden again. Go to Japan. Go to different countries and have that one more match. Step into those cities where you have 25+ years of memories and opponents and to be able to go out there and do it again in front of them one more time.”

The 52-year-old has had as complete a career as anyone ever has in wrestling. He is a 9x WWE Champion, 5x World Heavyweight Champion, 2x Royal Rumble winner, 1x King of the Ring, 3x tag team champion, 5x Intercontinental Champion, and 2x European Champion in WWE.