Update On Kofi Kingston’s Absence From WWE Programming

Kofi Kingston was not on the road with WWE this weekend. He had originally been scheduled to join his New Day partner Xavier Woods in a segment at SummerSlam with John Morrison and the Miz. Woods was dressed up as Scott Hall and sprayed a water gun at the Miz and Morrison but Kofi ended up not being involved. The segment was a promotional spot for Pure Life Purified Water, one of SummerSlam’s sponsors.

According to a report from PW Insider, Kofi is not cleared to compete and that is why he was not used this weekend. The original plan was for him to dress up as another member of the NWO. WWE is currently marketing a New Day parody NWO t-shirt.

It is not clear why Kingston has not been cleared to perform. His last match was on the August 16th RAW. In a dark segment, New Day defeated Miz and Morrison on the show from San Antonio.

Yoooo! Thanks to everyone who took the time out of their day to wish me a happy birthday! ?? I love y’all! ? — ?? KOFNAN the Barbarian ?? (@TrueKofi) August 16, 2021

New Day are 8-3 in televised tag-team matches in 2021. They are 1-2 in title matches as well. They won the RAW tag belts in March and then lost them to AJ Styles and Omos a WrestleMania.

Video of Xavier Woods, John Morrison, and The Miz from SummerSlam is below: