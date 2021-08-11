WWE NXT Results (8/10): Adam Cole-Kyle O’Reilly Segment, Ilja Dragunov Headlines

The August 10, 2021 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Dakota Kai def. Sarray.

LA Knight def. Andre Chase.

Odyssey Jones def. Trey Baxter

Boa def. Drake Maverick.

Ilja Dragunov def. Pete Dunne

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Face-To-Face Segment

Face-to-face segment with Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly took place. The segment was mediated by NXT general manager William Regal.

Cole and O’Reilly have a 1-1 record against each other since the Undisputed Era broke up as O’Reilly defeated Cole in an unsanctioned match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver this April. On the flip side, Cole defeated O’Reilly at NXT Great American Bash last month.

Two weeks ago, Cole defeated Bronson Reed in the main event. Post-match, O’Reilly attacked Cole with a steel chair and suplexed him onto the steel steps. Just last week, WWE stated Cole wasn’t currently medically cleared to compete due to the attack.

Their match at TakeOver 36 will be a best 2 out of 3 falls match. Kyle picked a normal singles match while Cole picked a street fight and if it goes to a third fall then Regal will pick the stipulation, which would be a steel cage.

Cole knocked Kyle for thinking that he’s as good as him and at TakeOver, Cole vowed to prove Kyle wrong. Kyle brought up beating Cole at Stand and Deliver. The segment ended with security holding back Kyle and Cole.

Raquel Gonzalez Breaks Her Silence

WWE had advertised that NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez would break her silence on this show about Kai and she did just that. It was right after the opening match.

Two weeks ago, Kai turned against Gonzalez and laid her out with a kick. Last week, Kai explained her actions in a video package as she took credit for giving Gonzalez her start in NXT and said Gonzalez was selfish for going after the NXT Women’s Championship because she felt it was her time for that opportunity.

Gonzalez stated that Kai wanted the belt then she would get her chance and vowed to rip Kai apart.

Dakota Kai vs. Sarray

Ember Moon vs. Sarray in a singles match was supposed to take place. However, Dakota Kai ended up taking Moon’s place in the match as WWE announced just hours before the show that Moon was not medically cleared.

This kicked off the show. Kai dominated the majority of the match. Kai won the match with a big boot in about 12 minutes. Sarray looked good and kept strong for her first loss.

Ilja Dragunov Appears

Ilja Dragunov made an appearance on this show to further hype his upcoming title match with NXT UK Champion WALTER at the NXT TakeOver 36 event.

He cut a promo about how the fans will witness chaos and rage. He said an unbeatable reign will come down as he becomes NXT UK Champion. Pete Dunne came out and said that Ilja owes him a thank you for what he did as NXT UK. Pete said that without him, NXT UK wouldn’t be known and Ilja would have no opportunity at TakeOver 36.

Ilja said he’s not here because of Pete and brought up Dunne never beating WALTER. Ilja challenged him to a match. Dunne accepted it. This was the main event.

This was a really fun match that was hard hitting. WALTER came out to the ring and watched on. Pete with the Bitter End for the win. Post-match, WALTER tried to attack Ilja, but Ilja fought back and stood tall in the ring.

NXT Breakout Tournament Semifinals

The semifinals of the NXT Breakout Tournament started on this show as Odyssey Jones took on Trey Baxter. Jones went over in a short match.

As a result of the win, he will advance to face either Duke Hudson or Carmelo Hayes in the finals.

In the first round of the tournament, Jones defeated Andre Chase while Baxter defeated Joe Gacy. When it’s all said and done, the winner of the Breakout Tournament will receive a future shot at the NXT title of their choosing.

Latest Million Dollar Storyline Segment

LA Knight quickly beat Andre Chase. Post-match, Ted Debiase came out to the ring while Cameron Grimes stood in the middle of Knight and the WWE Hall of Famer.

Ted had just returned last week to offer Grimes some advice after Knight turned on Grimes in their tag team match. Ted stated Grimes can be whatever he wants to be and to follow his heart. Ted thought it would be a good idea for Knight to put the title on the line again. Knight said at TakeOver 36 he will wrestle Grimes for a third time with the Million Dollar Title on the line and if Knight wins then Ted will become his new butler. Ted said that he is a gambling man and his money is on Grimes so he accepted.