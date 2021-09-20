AEW Partnership With The Owen Hart Foundation Brings A Tournament, Figures & More

AEW announced a partnership today with the Owen Hart Foundation. The agreement will honor the legendary wrestler’s memory and contributions to the wrestling industry.

The promotion has also announced the creation of an annual tournament named “The Owen Hart Cup”. The tournament winner will receive a trophy referred to as “The Owen.”

“AEW’s relationship with the Hart family dates back to our inaugural pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing in 2019, and Owen’s influence is still felt today,” said Tony Khan, AEW CEO, GM, and Head of Creative. “To extend his memory and his legacy even further through this agreement is a powerful and meaningful moment for the entire wrestling community.”

Owen Hart Foundation Agreement With AEW

In addition to the Owen Hart tournament, AEW will also market merchandise featuring Owen Hart’s likeness. This includes apparel and Owen’s inclusion in the upcoming AEW console video game. Owen Hart action figures are also part of the agreement.

“The Owen Hart Foundation is extremely pleased to partner with AEW in this wonderful joint venture to honor Owen’s substantial international wrestling career and the lasting influence he and his craft has had in the sport. AEW’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament serves as a tremendous tribute to Owen and provides an incredible way for professional wrestling enthusiasts to celebrate his work in a most fitting way. We trust that Tony Khan and his amazing AEW team will do a brilliant job with this highly anticipated project. This OHF/AEW partnership is my special gift to all of Owen’s magnificent loyal fans who forever remember him and his inspiring repertoire of talents,” said Dr. Martha Hart.

Meet Our Newest Owen Hart Foundation Homeowner!

Rocio is a single mum who started saving with Momentum 10+ years ago and recently purchased her dream home with the help of the Owen Hart Foundation Homeowners Program. Well done Rocio, so glad we could help you realize your dream! pic.twitter.com/88pN1sGUw9 — The Owen Hart Foundation (@owen_foundation) September 19, 2021

The Owen Hart Foundation’s mandate is to help those who have “limited resources but unlimited potential”. Programs offered by the nonprofit include helping people with limited resources obtain homeownership and scholarships for disadvantaged youth.

AEW’s press release is below: