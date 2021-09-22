Baron Corbin Talks Disappointment of Kurt Angle Match Follow-Up

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin recently spoke to Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT during the company’s tour of the United Kingdom.

Corbin discussed several topics during the interview, but one that was particularly intriguing was his assessment of the follow-up to his feud with Kurt Angle.

Baron Corbin defeated Angle in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35, and the former General Manager of RAW lamented at how the heat of the result did not get capitalized on.

“I wish we would have [done more], I wish we would have really capitalised on the momentum that gave me because that’s an incredible opportunity,” Corbin began.

Baron Corbin on Kurt Angle Match

“When you look at the guy, and not just what he’s accomplished in WWE, but what he’s accomplished in life, for him to step out… Yeah, everyone is going to have a dream match for their final match and I can’t ever imagine Kurt Angle was like ‘I want to wrestle Baron Corbin for my last match in WWE!’

“He had history, he was Cena’s first match in WWE and I understand that completely. Who wouldn’t want to go out wrestling John Cena as their last match? It’s a phenomenal thing to do if you’re in the ring with him or Kurt – doesn’t matter.

“To me, it was more than I could have ever wished for to be in that position with Kurt, because he’s a living legend, Hall of Famer, gold medallist; you can list his accolades all day long and that’s who I got to share the ring with at WrestleMania, one-on-one” the SmackDown Superstar concluded.