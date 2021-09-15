HomeNewsNXT News

Bron Breakker Warns Tommaso Ciampa After NXT 2.0 Goes Off Air (Video)

Breakker seems to be in line for a push

By Anutosh Bajpai
Bron Breakker warns Tommaso Ciampa
Bron Breakker warns Tommaso Ciampa

The first episode of NXT 2.0 ended with the new NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa and one of the debutants of the night Bron Breakker congratulating each other and shaking hands in a backstage segment.

However, the young star stared Ciampa’s hand down for a bit before shaking it. He also kept the NXT champion’s hand held for a while, seething and staring, resulting in Tommaso staring back at him as well.

WWE later released a post-show video after the NXT 2.0 episode went off air. In the video as seen below, Breakker warned the new champion to keep his head on a swivel:

“I’m here to make a statement. Ciampa, congratulations on the win. I respect ya, I got mad respect for you and what you’ve done here in NXT, but know this – I got my eye on ya now. Keep your head on a swivel, brother.”

Bron Breakker made his debut on WWE TV during the opening segment of this week’s episode of NXT. He defeated LA Knight via a power slam in the first match of the night.

Real name Bronson Rechsteiner, the 23-year-old star is the son of former WWF and WCW star Rick Steiner. The NXT episode makes it seem like he is in line for a push.

WWE NXT 2.0 Results (9/14): Fatal 4-Way Title Match, Wedding Ceremony

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

OrderPPV.com – The easy way to purchase Pay-Per-View events.

Advertisement

Latest Wrestling News

Advertisement

Trending Articles

SEScoops is a leading source for pro wrestling news, results, interviews and videos.
Est. 2004 - Sports Entertainment Scoops

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC