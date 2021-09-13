Deonna Purrazzo Says She Considered Quitting Wrestling After NXT Run

Deonna Purrazzo had such a bad experience during her run with WWE that the former NXT star had seriously considered quitting the wrestling business altogether after being released from the promotion. The Impact Knockouts champion recently appeared on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. She talked about her wrestling career in detail including her time in NXT.

Opening up about how she felt upon her release from the promotion, Purrazzo said that she was emotionally drained. She revealed that she had started thinking about quitting the business to lead a normal life:

“I was just kind of emotionally drained from wrestling, that environment and that system just really didn’t work for me as a person. I was just very much, ‘this is such b******t! This is not what I love about wrestling.

When I was fired, I had contemplated going back to school a whole bunch.” said Deonna Purrazzo, “and I was like, ‘okay, I’m definitely going to go back to school.’ So I immediately sent in applications to different schools that were online, and I was like, ‘maybe I’ll just be a normal person again.’”

What Deonna Purrazzo Would Have Done After Quitting

The Impact wrestling star also talked about what she was planning for herself after her release. According to her, she had contemplated becoming a full-time teacher:

“I am really, just a big history buff. So when I was released in May, that was the first thing. ‘I’m going to go to school and I’m going to be a history teacher maybe!’”

Deonna Purrazzo was released from her WWE contract in April 2020, after wrestling only 16 televised matches in her two-year-long stint. The female star thankfully didn’t quit wrestling and she has since returned to Impact where she is in her second reign as the Impact Knockouts champion.