Details On When Gable Steveson Will Be On WWE Main Roster

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson may not have to wait long for his full-time run in WWE.

Steveson had the wrestling and combat sports world buzzing following his dramatic come-from-behind victory in freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo Summer Games over Geno Petriashvili. Following the victory, Steveson teased trying his hand in either sports entertainment or MMA. It became quite clear, however, that the Olympic gold medalist always had WWE in his sights.

Earlier this month, it was reported by Dave Meltzer that Steveson signed with WWE. ESPN followed that up with their own report, which was confirmed by WWE.

During an edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer revealed when Steveson could potentially make his main roster debut (h/t Reddit user Marth5454).

“They are big behind him for a lot of reasons, but it doesn’t mean he’s going to be a success, either. I mean, it’s like he’s going to have the microscope on him and he’s gonna be up there [on the WWE main roster] too soon, for sure. He’s gonna be in matches too soon as far as to be a good worker, because they’re gonna try to capitalize on it although I think he goes full-time in May 2022 and, you know at that point they’re gonna be grooming him to the top spots, and they signed him to a deal that pretty much wants him there.”

Many have said Gable Steveson has the potential to be WWE’s next Kurt Angle if he has the charisma. Steveson himself said he’s the modern-day Kurt Angle but appeared to walk that back in a later social media post.

Do you think Gable Steveson can be a success in WWE or is it far too early to tell?