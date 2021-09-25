Don’t Expect FinJuice To Split Any Time Soon

World title aspirations may be in full effect but don’t count on FinJuice breaking up in the near future.

David Finlay and Juice Robinson have had success as a tag team in both New Japan Pro Wrestling and Impact Wrestling. They have won tag team gold under both promotions. Lately, the two have been spending their time in Impact.

Finlay hopped on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast and admitted that while he is chasing singles gold, he doesn’t see himself breaking away from Juice yet.

“I do have aspirations of one day becoming World Champion,” Finlay shared. “At the same time, though, I have so much fun doing tag matches. I really, really enjoy them. I Love tagging with Juice. It’s a blast and never feels like work. So yeah, like I’ll do this until I don’t want to do it anymore and then I guess we part ways, maybe? Or maybe we don’t, I don’t know. But I do have aspirations of being a World Champion somewhere.”

Finlay recently competed for the NEVER Openweight Title. While it isn’t a world championship, a win over Jay White at NJPW Strong Resurgence would’ve given him his first singles title run. It wasn’t meant to be as White scored the pinfall after hitting Bladerunner.

Meanwhile, Juice Robinson has tasted singles gold. He is a former two-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. Juice gained a ton of momentum in NJPW pre-pandemic.

Time will tell whether or not David Finlay can realize his dream of becoming a world champion. For now, he’ll be looking for tag team gold once again with Juice Robinson as FinJuice.