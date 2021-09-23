Eddie Kingston Details Plans Once In-Ring Career Ends

Eddie Kingston has unveiled what he hopes to do once his in-ring career comes to a close.

Kingston has seen his hard work pay off. Many believe that Kingston had long been underrated but his talents have finally been appreciated in AEW. Kingston competed in his home of New York City on the Grand Slam edition of Rampage, which is set to air via tape delay on Sept. 24.

Eddie Kingston has shown no signs of slowing down in the midst of his biggest run yet, but he isn’t afraid to think about the future. Here’s what he told Robbie Fox on My Mom’s Basement about his plans after in-ring competition.

“I would definitely love to do commentary. I would love to agent. I would love to help younger talent. There is some young talent that doesn’t listen, like I did when I was younger, and I would like to tell them, ‘It’s not going to work out, man. Trust me. All this stuff you’re fighting for that you think is so important, I’m telling you, two or three years from now, you’re going to look back and go, why did I even care?’ I look at my career and calling the wrong wrestler a mark. Next thing I know, he’s the champion somewhere. Welp, not going there.”

Many have viewed Kingston as a locker room leader. He is often relied upon to give a post-event speech exclusive to the live crowd in attendance. Kingston did just that once AEW’s Grand Slam special came to a close inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Kingston’s upcoming match on Rampage will be under Lights Out “rules.” He will team with Jon Moxley to take on Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer.