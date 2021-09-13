Gable Steveson Expects To Skip NXT Once He Debuts For WWE

Gable Steveson believes that he will end up going straight to the main roster in WWE.

Steveson is an Olympic gold medalist. He captured gold for the United States after a come-from-behind victory over Geno Petriashvili in freestyle wrestling.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that WWE signed Steveson. The promotion later confirmed ESPN’s own report of the signing.

During an appearance on MMAFighting’s The MMA Hour, Steveson told Ariel Helwani that while he’d be open to an NXT run, he thinks he’ll be put on the main roster right away.

“There’s a very good chance that I go straight to the main roster and not go to NXT. I’m open for anything. With the way things are going, I think I’m going to jump straight to the main roster. I know there’s a lot to learn and I’m ready to soak everything in like a sponge and be ready to go out there and put on a good show for the crowd.”

Meltzer’s new report suggests Steveson could very well start with WWE full-time in May 2022.

Gable Steveson will be finishing up his collegiate career before heading to WWE. He said that the company had no issue with his plans.

“That never came up. I told them that I wanted to go back and finish school. Their number one priority was, ‘you can do that.’ Vince, Nick Khan, and Triple H all said, ‘Go win the National Title. Everything will still be in place for you. Get your degree and we’ll see you after that.’ Part of my deal is I can go on stage during my school time.”