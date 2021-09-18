Gable Steveson: I Have The Charisma To Be Everything

Gable Steveson believes he’ll be able to portray just about any character asked of him.

Steveson is a highly-touted prospect who has been signed to a WWE contract. The Olympic gold medalist will finish his collegiate career before starting with WWE. Steveson is just WWE’s second Olympic gold medalist. The first, of course, was Kurt Angle.

During an appearance on MMAFighting’s The MMA Hour, Steveson told Ariel Helwani that his charisma will shine bright in WWE.

“I don’t know my style yet, but I think I can pull off the American Hero really well, especially being a gold medalist. Kurt [Angle] was the only one – I don’t have a broken freakin’ neck, and I hear it all day on Twitter. ‘You don’t have a broken neck, you’re not the real gold medalist.’ So I heard it all day in all my messages. I’m sorry I didn’t have a broken neck, but I still got a gold medal….there are so many styles I could play, there are so many styles I’m ready to play. I’m open to anything – American Hero, bruiser, heel, bad guy, good guy. I think I have the characteristics and charisma to be everything. I’m just waiting to see who I’m gonna be.”

WWE hit the jackpot with Kurt Angle. Angle not only ended up being an elite worker, but he also had a strong personality and fit the bill of a true sports entertainer. Whether or not Steveson can find similar success remains to be seen.

Gable Steveson also told Helwani that he believes he will ultimately skip NXT and go straight to the main roster. With that said, Steveson wouldn’t be opposed to starting off in developmental if that’s what WWE wants to do.