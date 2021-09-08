Ivelisse Places Blame On Thunder Rosa For Infamous AEW Match

Ivelisse insists that Thunder Rosa is to blame for their AEW match going off the rails.

On the Sept. 16, 2020 edition of Dynamite, Ivelisse and Rosa went one-on-one. It was clear that something was off between the two. The match was rough as the two threw stiff strikes and to many, Ivelisse appeared to be uncooperative. For Ivelisse, however, the notion that she was the problem doesn’t sit well with her.

Appearing on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Ivelisse said that it was Thunder Rosa who didn’t want to cooperate.

“When the day came, she didn’t want to do anything. I’m like, what? No, this match will be awesome. But I’m also trying to knock it out of the park. Even at the start, with the slap, we went over that 1 million times, we knew. She forgets what comes after. I had no choice but to nudge her face. That’s when the shoot stuff happened. I’ve trained in MMA. You can’t pull that on me. I just didn’t want to allow that negativity. I didn’t want to be pulled into that. She tried and tried though. Also, I was already signed. Why would I do that? Somehow I was made into the bad guy though. There’s nothing that can be done about that, but the bigger issue is not understanding what kind of an asset I could be.”

Ivelisse would soon find herself out of a job. She ended up being released from AEW and claims it came as a surprise to her.