Johnny Gargano’s WWE Contract Is Expiring Soon

Johnny Gargano joins the likes of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as notable WWE wrestlers in deciding what they’ll do about their futures in the company as their contracts are coming up soon.

Fightful Select reported today that Gargano’s contract is set to expire on December 3, 2021. It was said that sources have indicated Gargano and WWE have not entered into negotiations to extend his contract, but that WWE “expected to” in the Fall.

This is not the same situation as to Adam Cole and Pete Dunne where their contracts coming due came as a surprise. Instead, they knew this was coming.

WWE has reviewed many of the deals since the situation with wrestlers like Malakai Black who had 30-day non-competes instead of the traditional 90-day non-compete that most wrestlers are under when the company decides to end their agreement.

It was mentioned that Gargano’s deal is up roughly around the same time that Cole’s deal was supposed to be up. Thus, while WWE has yet to talk with Gargano, they will just like they had planned to do with Cole.

Gargano first started out as an enhancement talent in 2015 for WWE before he officially signed with the company in 2016. Since that time, he has held all titles available to him in NXT.