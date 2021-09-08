Jon Moxley: Vince McMahon Would Think AEW Matches Are ‘Garbage’

Jon Moxley believes Vince McMahon would be of the mindset that many AEW matches are “garbage.”

Moxley has made it clear that he needed to break away from the WWE system. Moxley cited creative differences as his reason for leaving the company. He felt that being force-fed dialog on television wasn’t effective. Moxley ended up joining AEW and become the promotion’s second world champion.

During an interview with the folks at Cincy 360, Moxley said that McMahon would dismiss the styles of certain matches seen on AEW TV while dismissing crowd reactions.

“There is no ‘put-on’ character going on here. That’s what wrestling should be. Letting guys be themselves and having their own creativity whether they are Orange Cassidy or a crazy high-flying team like the Young Bucks who think up the most ridiculous and action-packed sequences.

“No one is trying to tone each other down or say, ‘that’s too much.’ Vince McMahon would watch a lot of AEW matches and say, ‘That’s garbage. They’re not selling. Slow it down. It’s crap.’ Blood and guts or whatever, but he wouldn’t be paying attention to the 15,000 people going nuts. I feel vindicated. I said a lot about how I felt wrestling should be that’s what AEW was going to do and that’s what we did. Now, look where we are. Now, I’m going to have a bit of a flex.”

Jon Moxley will be in action this Wednesday night (Sept. 8) on Dynamite. It’ll be a special night for Moxley as it’ll be his homecoming in Cincinnati, Ohio. He will be taking on Minoru Suzuki.