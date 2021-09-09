Kenny Omega Thinks He Will Cross Paths With Kota Ibushi Again

Kenny Omega believes there is unfinished business with Kota Ibushi.

Omega left NJPW following his Wrestle Kingdom 13 match against Hiroshi Tanahashi back in January 2019. He ended up signing with AEW and is the promotion’s current world champion. Before he left NJPW, Kenny realigned with Ibushi as the Golden Lovers back in 2018.

During an interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Omega said he doubts that he’s crossed paths with Ibushi for the final time.

“If I were a betting man, I would say, it’s safe to say…when real life is involved and it’s more than just the wrestling in the ring and now, as time goes by and promotions and fans are listening more and responding more to what they want to see in professional wrestling — we talk about the ‘forbidden door’ and this concept that if you wrestle for one promotion, there’s no way you get to mingle with another, slowly but surely those borders are evaporating. We’ve seen IMPACT talent and New Japan talent on AEW. We’ve seen our talent go elsewhere as well. Who knows where the future lies. There may be more special guests and surprises in the future.

“For me, I’m a storyteller. Way more than I like professional wrestling, I like telling stories. I love stories that have an ending. I love stories that have a beginning, middle, and end. I have a lot of stories that have yet to have a final chapter. That story is yet to close. I would love, with however long my health allows me to, I would love to have that book have the final chapter written. That goes for not only that but for quite a few other stories as well. I would love to close the book and look back and be proud that these stories that I pictured in my wacky little brain, they had a beginning, middle, and end and that I could close that book happily. For someone as influential as Ibushi was to my career, inside and outside, I feel it would be an injustice for it to die.”

Ibushi recently challenged for the IWGP United States Championship. He went one-on-one with titleholder Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Grand Slam in MetLife Dome. Ibushi fell short in the match. Meanwhile, Omega had a successful AEW World Title defense against Christian Cage at All Out.