Kevin Nash Reacts To New Day’s NWO Wolfpac-themed Gear on RAW

Last night on RAW, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston wore black and red NWO-themed gear reminiscent of the Wolfpac. The New Day took part in the tag-team turmoil match for a shot at RK-Bro and the RAW tag team championships.

When the Wolfpac split away from what would eventually become NWO Hollywood in 1998, Kevin Nash, Randy Savage (briefly), Konnan, Lex Luger and Sting were the key members. Nash took to Twitter to comment on New Day wearing the Wolfpac-themed gear on RAW last night:

@TrueKofi Thank you so much for the love tonight. It was amazing to watch that gear in actual motion. Always wondered what it would look like. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) September 7, 2021

Big E responded to Kevin Nash’s comments with the following GIF:

Kofi Kingston also responded to Kevin Nash’s Tweet:

Haha ? 4 Life!

You da man big bro! ?? — ?? KOFNAN the Barbarian ?? (@TrueKofi) September 7, 2021

NWO Wolfpac History

Before the Wolfpac ever became an official faction, they were something of an NWO sub-group. Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Syxx-Pac sometimes referred to themselves by this name. When the Wolfpac officially separated from NWO Hollywood in 98, however, Syxx was already gone from WCW, and Hall opted to remain a member of the NWO Black and White faction.

The NWO would eventually reunite after the infamous “Finger Poke of Doom” on January 4th, 1999. Kevin Nash won the WCW World Championship from Goldberg at Starrcade 1998 the week before the this. It was his first of 5 eventual reigns he’d have with the belt.