Lee Moriarty Is The Latest Signing To Bolster AEW’s Growing Roster

By Michael Reichlin
Lee Moriarty is All Elite. The popular independent wrestler competed at the AEW Dark: Elevation tapings that took place prior to the live Dynamite broadcast. He faced Daniel Garcia in a match that will air on AEW’s Youtube channel in the days ahead.

After the match, Moriarty made his way to the backstage area. AEW President Tony Khan greeted him on the stage.

Tony Khan said he’s been so impressed with Moriarty’s appearances on Dark that he wanted to offer him a full-time contract with AEW. Of course, he accepted. You can see footage of Tony Khan presenting Lee Moriarty with his AEW contract here:

AEW’s talent acquisition efforts show no signs of slowing down. The varied ages of their recent signings show the company is investing in the present and future:

  • CM Punk (42)
  • Bryan Danielson (40)
  • Adam Cole (32)
  • Ruby Soho (30)
  • Daniel Garcia (22)
  • Jamie Hayter (26)
  • Lee Moriarty (24)

