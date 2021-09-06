Lucha Bros Win AEW Tag Team Titles At All Out

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks made their latest title defense against the Lucha Bros at the AEW All Out pay-per-view event in Chicago, IL at the NOW Arena.

The steel cage match saw a chaotic pace. Various spots into the fence were done. Nick hit a cutter to Fenix then Matt hit a stunner off the top rope to Penta. Moments later, Fenix hit a double cutter to Matt. Moments later, Matt put on a shoe that had thumbtacks on the bottom of it so he could superkick Penta. Fenix with a crossbody off the top of the cage. Luchas hit a tag team move for the win.

This was a rematch from All Out 2019 where Penta and Fenix won by beating the Young Bucks in an Escalera De La Muerte ladder match for the AAA Tag Team Titles.

The Lucha Bros won the AEW World Tag title eliminator tournament on the August 27th edition of Rampage by beating Jurassic Express. Before that, Penta and Fenix beat Private Party in the opening round to advance to the finals.

The Young Bucks previously defended the titles on pay-per-view against Chris Jericho and MJF at the AEW Revolution event this past March and Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston at Double or Nothing.

Last November, the Bucks won the tag team titles from FTR at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event last November.

Time will tell whether AEW continues this feud or goes in a different direction heading into Wednesday’s Dynamite.

