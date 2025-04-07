Young Bucks Return, Cost Swerve Strickland At AEW Dynasty

Swerve Strickland’s ambitions to become a two-time AEW World Champion went up in smoke at AEW Dynasty, thanks to the returning Young Bucks. In the show’s main event, Strickland battled Jon Moxley for the title which has been carried around in a briefcase. The show was extra special for Strickland as he won the AEW World Championship at Dynasty 2024 and hoped to repeat this success in 2025.

Strickland and Moxley held nothing back in their match, and when Marina Shafir attempted to interfere, Prince Nana put an end to her efforts. Not only did Shafir not cost Strickland the match, but the AEW World Champion accidentally hit her with a cutter. Later on, the other Death Riders got involved but Hangman Adam Page and the Opps would fight them off.

The finish of the match saw Swerve Strickland set Moxley up for the Swerve Stomp and hit it flush. Then, the lights went out before Swerve could make what would’ve been the decisive cover. When the lights came back on, the Young Bucks were in the ring and and they hit Swerve with the BTE Trigger. The ref crawled into the ring and made the count to declare Moxley the winner.

The immediate response online to this finish was mixed. While some fans are excited to see the Bucks back, others believe their return ruined the finish. This frustration stems from many fans not liking the Death Riders storyline and believing that Dynasty was the right time and Swerve was the right wrestler to take the gold away from Moxley.

Instead, Moxley’s reign continues to chug along, thanks once again to outside interference. With the Bucks back, it remains to be seen how Strickland will respond to being screwed out of the richest prize in AEW.