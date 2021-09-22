Minoru Suzuki Talks Getting Major Bookings in The United States

New Japan Pro Wrestling star and overall Japanese megastar Minoru Suzuki recently spoke to NJPW English language site NJPW1972.com.

The former NEVER Openweight Champion discussed several topics ahead of his New York City match against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston alongside Lance Archer.

Suzuki stated that he was excited about his ongoing ‘excursion,’ the longest in his career. “No doubt. You know they say as you get older, you stop taking on two things- adventures and challenges.

“People get old and think it’s for the young to be doing. But I’m the opposite. I have to move on, have to challenge myself. That’s where my motivation comes from” Suzuki revealed.

Minoru Suzuki on American Tour

The Japanese ‘legend’ would then discuss how he hates being called a ‘legend,’ as that is a term he describes as being used for has been.

“Whether you’re in Japan or anywhere else, don’t treat me like one of those ‘legends’” the Suzuki-gun leader stated. “When it comes to my speed in the ring, how hard I train, the way I put my body together, I’m the measure of anyone 20, 30 years younger than me.

“But some people want to put me on that legend pedestal. Well, I’m kicking that pedestal down and smashing you over the head with it. You don’t get to choose for me” the Japanese….erm….living legend concluded.

Minoru Suzuki has been appearing for the likes of GCW, AEW and will be taking part in Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport.