NJPW Legend Minoru Suzuki Booked For Bloodsport 7

Minoru Suzuki is taking full advantage of his time in the United States.

The Japanese wrestling legend has appeared for AEW and GCW. He’s fresh off a victory over Jonathan Gresham and is scheduled to compete on the AEW Grand Slam edition of Rampage. He will team with Lance Archer to take on Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston in a Lights Out match.

Suzuki has added another date to his calendar. It has been announced that he will be a part of the upcoming Bloodsport 7 event on Oct. 22. Here’s what Josh Barnett had to say on the addition of Suzuki.

“My brother in Gotch-ism. Fellow ‘King of Pancrase,’ Minoru Suzuki is coming back to the hardest-hitting event in professional wrestling. This is where you will see Suzuki-san thrive above all others. This is Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport.”

Minoru Suzuki joins the likes of Killer Kelly, Marina Shafir, and Calvin Tankman as the names announced for the show. It’s yet another GCW date for the “King of Pancrase.” He worked the Sept. 17 show and is due to meet Nick Gage on Sept. 24 in New York City. He also has GCW dates lined up for Oct. 10 and Oct. 23.

Suzuki has been penciled in for the Sept. 25 and 26 NJPW Strong Autumn Attack tapings.