Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Signs With WWE

WWE has reportedly signed Olympic Gold Medalist and NCAA Champion Gable Steveson.

After months of speculation as to where he might land, Steveson has signed with WWE, via Dave Meltzer. Earlier in the day, he tweeted, “Just put pen to paper…”

Gable Steveson recently appeared at SummerSlam along with another Olympic Gold Medalist wrestler, Tamyra Mensah-Stock. Mensah-Stock has said it is her dream to become a WWE Superstar.

Steveson’s younger brother Bobby was also recently announced as being part of the latest class of recruits at the WWE Performance Center.

Gable Steveson: Paul Heyman Guy

Steveson has said that if he goes to WWE, he hopes to be the next “Paul Heyman Guy.”

“If I ever go to WWE, I’d be a ‘Paul Heyman Guy,’ ” said Steveson to Sports Illustrated last month. “Heyman is a legend. We’d be two people doing great things, and that would be a tough team to beat.”

Steveson has also trained with fellow University of Minnesota alumni, Brock Lesnar.

“And I’ve known Brock since I was in high school. He’s been there for me for a long time, making sure I do things the right way and put my best foot forward.”