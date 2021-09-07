PROGRESS confirms Women’s Championship match for Chapter 121

PROGRESS Wrestling has confirmed that their Women’s Championship will be on the line at their next show, Chapter 121.

Gisele Shaw will be defending her title against Alexxis Falcon, who has already defeated her since the return of PROGRESS Chapters in 2021.

Shaw did however defeat Alexxis at a more recent event after The ‘Dragon of PROGRESS’ had won the top Championship.

The company released a hype video ahead of the anticipated rematch on Saturday, September 11th on Peacock, WWE Network and demandPROGRESS.

This match joins the already confirmed 30 minute Iron Man match between Cara Noir and Chris Ridgeway for the PROGRESS World Championship as well as the second-ever PROGRESS match for Charles Crowley.

Crowley will be joining ELIJAH to face Chuck Mambo and TK Cooper of Sunshine Machine on the card.

Check out the hype video for Gisele Shaw vs Alexxis Falcon via the tweet below:

"I am the terrifying reality that is going to rain fire over PROGRESS as long as I see fit."



PROGRESS Chapter 121

Here is the current confirmed card for the show:

30 Minute Iron Man Match for the PROGRESS World Championship: Cara Noir (c) vs Chris Ridgeway

Cara Noir (c) vs Chris Ridgeway Charles Crowley & ELIJAH vs Sunshine Machine

PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Gisele Shaw (c) vs Alexxis Falcon

WHERE AND HOW TO WATCH:

WWE Network (worldwide)

demandPROGRESS (worldwide)

Peacock (US only)