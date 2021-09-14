Ricky Starks: CM Punk Brings A Big Morale Boost To AEW

FTW Champion Ricky Starks believes CM Punk has been of great help to AEW talent backstage.

Punk has been with AEW for about a month now. After being away from the wrestling industry for seven years, Punk made his AEW debut on the Aug. 20 edition of Rampage. Punk’s music hit and fans inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois lost their minds. CM Punk’s return led to one of the loudest crowd reactions you will ever hear for a wrestling show.

Punk’s value in AEW goes beyond TV and PPVs. Appearing on SiriusXM’s new Throwing Down show with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate, Starks said the self-proclaimed “Best in the World” has been quick to give some advice to the talent if they ask for it.

“It’s been great. I know that he’s a hard worker and backstage, he’s very mindful of everyone and their matches and making sure he talks to them and critiques them. He’s very approachable too. Having Punk back there is a big morale boost. A big morale boost.”

Starks also responded to Punk calling him out in the media and on AEW TV.

“He called me out. I appreciate the spotlight there, but I’m tied up with Brian Cage right now. I have to get through that before I move on top Punk and see what he’s about. If it keeps drawing attention, Punk, keep my name in your mouth. Keep it going. I welcome it.”

AEW has planted the seeds for Punk’s next feud. Punk and Taz got into a back-and-forth verbal exchange on an episode of Dynamite. Taz took issue with Punk mentioning members of his team in media appearances. Punk doubled down, daring Taz to give him Will Hobbs, Hook, and Ricky Starks.