Rob Van Dam Clarifies Dark Side of the Ring Comments

Rob Van Dam was featured prominently in the recent Dark Side of the Ring episode on 2002’s Plane Ride From Hell. RVD recently took to Twitter to clarify some of the comments he made on the show.

“Just watched DSOTR. Heavy,” RVD began. “Some insight for those who can handle it- 1) I haven’t seen Ric Flair’s dick. My comment about fans shouldn’t see him doing the helicopter was a response to DSOTR telling me that’s what they were told. They shouldn’t. I don’t want to see it either.”

“2) I said ‘trying to make her touch him’ referring to his body crowding her space and her backing up like bad breath was in her face. I thought maybe they were playing (from seeing a similar scene at the hotel bar) but I wasn’t interested in naked Ric. Still ain’t. I tried to sleep.”

RVD also responded to several responses he received on Twitter as well. He clarified that people may be misconstruing what he said due to how the episode was edited.

I can confirm I didn’t see that and I didn’t say that.

Creative editing will have people hearing it different ways. https://t.co/ByzQNiVZci — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) September 21, 2021

RVD also wrote that the flight attendant could not get by Flair without touching him. This is what he was referring to during the episode.

Yes. She couldn’t by him without touching him because he was blocking the way Matt https://t.co/oL6W9ZKP2f — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) September 21, 2021

In a world where everyone is afraid to say the wrong thing for fear of consequences, I proudly say “fuck you” if you want to take me down. Go for it. My closet has been emptied long ago and you still have to answer to Karma for your own dishonest ass. ?#facts — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) September 21, 2021

“I enjoy the communication,” RVD also said in a Tweet last night. “Being famous means having haters. Haters that think they have better life skills than me is something I like to share with everybody because I’m sure their life is nothing I’d trade for. I win.. what’s that make them?”