Sean Waltman Reveals His Text Exchange With Triple H After Medical Procedure

Sean Waltman talked about a number of things on the latest episode of his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast. He also revealed an interesting text exchange with Triple H after The Game’s recent medical procedure.

The former WWE star first explained how he has a running joke with the WWE EVP from the time he promised to call him later but never did:

“I haven’t talked to him on the phone, but we had this running joke, Paul and I, we’d be talking forever, be on the phone for an hour or two, and finally, whenever it was time for Paul to get off the phone, he’d go, ‘Are you going to be around later?’ And he never called me later.”

Sean Waltman then revealed that he also found out about Triple H’s emergency operation like everyone else. He detailed the exchange he had with him afterward:

“I just texted him, ‘Hey man, I’m glad you’re gonna be around later,’ and he just said, ‘Me too. Love you, kiddo,’ and that’s it. That’s the extent of what I know. I wasn’t gonna say, ‘Tell me what happened.’ I don’t need to know. I just need to know he’s okay.”

Latest updates on Triple H’s status reveal that the Game is getting better after his cardiac event. He is able to talk to people over the phone. Though talent have been told not to talk business with him.